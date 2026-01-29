As the Michigan State Spartans prepare for one of their biggest games of the season, Tom Izzo leaned into the heart of what makes the rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines so enduring — emotion, history, and, above all, respect.

Speaking to reporters ahead of No. 7 Michigan State’s clash with No. 3 Michigan, Izzo was candid about the rivalry’s intensity, acknowledging both the hostility and the mutual admiration that has evolved over time. The longtime Spartans coach addressed the familiar expectation that he should openly despise the Wolverines, leaning into it with his trademark honesty.

“You guys are awesome too, because every year you want me to tell you how much I hate them. So I will say it again. I hate them. Of course I hate them. They hate us,” Izzo said, via Owen Oszust of WILX News 10, before pivoting to the deeper meaning behind the rivalry.

Izzo explained that earlier in his career, he let resentment cloud his judgment, something he believes cost him professionally. While he made it clear he has no interest in liking a rival, he emphasized that respect is non-negotiable.

“You think I'm getting Valentine's Day cards or birthday cards? It's the way it is, guys,” Izzo added. “It's no different in any way in America. But, the keyword is respect. And I do respect them a lot. So, that's all that matters. When I die, I don't care if anybody likes me or not. I care if they respect me. That's the way I look at the rivalry. I had my time when I hated them and didn't respect them, and it cost me. So I got smarter at younger days, and now, if the day comes when you like your rival, it's time to get out. That's for anybody in any sport, but if the day comes when you don't respect your rival, shame on you. And I do have great respect for them and what they've accomplished and what they're doing, but I like my team too.”

The comments came as Michigan State enters the matchup riding a seven-game winning streak, including a gritty overtime escape 79-88 against the Rutgers Scarlet Knight. In that game, Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, and Divine Ugochukwu delivered clutch moments late, though the performance suggested the Spartans may have been peeking ahead to Friday’s showdown.

Last season, Michigan State swept the series, punctuated by a dominant Senior Day win. This year both teams sit at or near the top of the Big Ten. Adding another layer, Friday marks Izzo’s 71st birthday — and history suggests that could matter, as he’s 7-1 coaching on his birthday.