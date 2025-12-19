Head coach Dusty May had a perfect reaction to the reunion of his former Michigan Wolverines stars Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin.

Wolf and Goldin commanded themselves as the Wolverines' attack during May's first year with the program. They shined as star players by leading Michigan to the Big Ten championship title and a run to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Their successes as a dynamic duo allowed them to take the next step to the professional level. Wolf earned a first-round selection as the Brooklyn Nets drafted him 27th overall while Goldin signed a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Wolf and Goldin finally reconnected ahead of the Nets' matchup against the Heat on Thursday night. They conversed with one another on the bench, as May reacted to the touching moment on social media.

“Area 51,” May wrote, referring to both players' jersey numbers at Michigan.

Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin reunited in the NBA התקופה עם גולדין לימדה את וולף לשחק לצד סנטר אמיתי ועזרה לו המון. אנחנו רואים שברמות הגבוהות הוא 4 ולא 5 (לפחות בינתיים). המעבר למישיגן היה מדויק בשבילו @umichbball pic.twitter.com/1PhCNJRhen — Yoav Modai (@Yoav_Modai) December 18, 2025

What lies ahead for Dusty May, Michigan

It will always be great for a college coach to see their former stars reconnect with each other in the NBA. This was no different for Dusty May in regard to Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin.

In the meantime, May will look to continue the Wolverines' remarkable start to the 2025-26 campaign. The squad has shined as one of the best in the country, blowing out potential contenders in several of their matchups.

Michigan remains undefeated with a perfect 10-0 record, including a 2-0 start in Big Ten Play. They are averaging 94.7 points per game on offense while conceding 67.7 points per game on defense. As a result, they are dominating opponents by a margin of 27 points per contest. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the unit with 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.

The No. 2 Wolverines will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup., being at home. They host the La Salle Explorers on Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. ET.