As John Harbaugh takes on his new role as head coach of the New York Giants, there are surely to be plenty of roster changes. One the Giants were hoping to make was landing cornerback Trent McDuffie in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

With McDuffie now on his way to the Los Angeles Rams, that plan is off the table. However, New York still has their eye on available cornerbacks. Longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Jamel Dean in particular is someone the Giants are high on, via Connor Hughes of SNY.

“While the Giants made calls on Trent McDuffie, I do not get the sense, per sources, they were as heavily involved as perceived. They were never going as high as the Rams,” Hughes wrote. “This does not mean New York isn't targeting CBs in free agency, though. Jamel Dean is someone I've heard they're high on. See if they can get something done there.”

As it stands, Paulson Adebo is set to occupy one of New York's starting cornerback spots. But the other is up in the air, as Cordale Flott is now a free agent. Regardless of what is on the roster now though, the Giants know they need an upgrade. New York finished the 2025 campaign ranked 16th in pass defense, allowing 214.2 YPG. While it could certainly be worse, Harbaugh knows he needs more from his secondary to actually compete.

Enter Dean. The cornerback has spent his entire seven year NFL career with the Buccaneers, appearing in 96 games – starting 77 of them. Dean has registered 359 tackles, 61 passes defended and 11 interceptions. He set a new career-high with three picks in 2025, adding nine passes defended.

Teams in need of cornerback help certainly have their eye on Dean, meaning the Giants will have competition. Perhaps they're more aggressive in pursuing him after missing out on McDuffie. Any way it shakes out, Harbaugh wants a standout corner on his debut Giants roster.