The Charlotte Hornets have surged back into the Eastern Conference playoff conversation with a dominant six-game winning streak, joining a rare group of teams in NBA history to accomplish a remarkable feat.

Charlotte has won six consecutive games by margins of at least 15 points, a stretch that places the franchise in elite company over the past several decades. According to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, only a handful of teams over the last 35 seasons have produced similar runs of dominance.

Siegel discussed the milestone during the latest episode of Clutch Scoops, highlighting the historical significance of the Hornets’ recent streak.

“This win streak they’ve gone on, the most consecutive 15 point wins over the last 35 seasons, I was just looking at this stat today. You have the 2003 – 2004 Detroit Pistons, who won eight straight and went on to win the title. You have the 2017 – 2018 Golden State Warriors who won six straight by 15 plus, and they went on to win the title, and then you have the 2011 – 2012 San Antonio Spurs who won six straight, they lost in the conference finals. The Hornets streak right now, of winning six straight games by 15 points, does that put them in the Eastern Conference Finals?”

The comparison places Charlotte alongside some of the most successful teams of the modern NBA era. The Detroit Pistons went on to win the 2004 championship after their dominant stretch, while the Golden State Warriors captured the 2018 title following a similar run of decisive victories. The San Antonio Spurs also produced a comparable streak during the 2011-12 season before advancing to the Western Conference Finals.

Hornets’ dominant run draws national attention amid playoff push

Charlotte’s current run has fueled a dramatic turnaround after the team struggled through the early portion of the season. Once well below .500, the Hornets have climbed back into postseason contention while establishing themselves as one of the league’s most efficient teams on both ends of the floor.

The winning streak has been defined by balanced scoring, efficient perimeter shooting and improved defensive intensity. Charlotte has consistently created early separation from opponents during this stretch, turning games into comfortable victories well before the final quarter.

The Hornets’ surge has also drawn national attention. Following Wednesday night’s dominant 118-89 victory over the Boston Celtics, ESPN analysts Alan Hahn and Jay Williams spoke highly of Charlotte’s recent play. Both analysts noted the team’s combination of elite offense and improving defense, suggesting the Hornets could become a dangerous matchup for higher seeds in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Hornets’ surge has also shifted the outlook in the Eastern Conference standings. With momentum building, Charlotte has positioned itself firmly within the play-in race while narrowing the gap between itself and several teams ahead in the standings.

While comparisons to championship teams highlight the rarity of the Hornets’ streak, the organization’s immediate focus remains on sustaining its recent form as the regular season enters its final stretch.

If Charlotte continues its dominant play, the franchise could transform what began as a midseason turnaround into one of the most notable playoff pushes of the 2025-26 NBA season.