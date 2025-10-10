Tom Izzo got brutally honest on the state of college sports ahead of the Michigan State Spartans' 2025-26 season.

Izzo has been coaching for a long time, all of it with the Spartans since 1905. He has kept the program stable with numerous years of NCAA Tournament appearances that includes multiple deep runs. He's navigated different periods of college basketball that had him adapt over time.

One challenge has been prevalent for him and every coach in the modern era: NIL. With players earning from their name, image and likeness, it has compelled all programs to adapt to the current circumstances.

Izzo appeared at the Big Ten Media Day on Thursday, where every head coach spoke at the event ahead of the upcoming season. He talked about what keeps him going in the sport even with all the changes that take place in it.

“I don’t know,” Izzo said, via On3. “There’s times I do question it, especially when I see a lot of my friends out and choosing different ways to go. I mean, college sports? It’s in a tough position right now.

“I’ve kind of honed in on my team more, my school more, instead of being on all the committees. There’s so many challenging things going on. There wasn’t room for both,” Izzo said. “And so, now, I’m just kind of honing in on my own team. And, I’ve really enjoyed it so far.”

What's next for Tom Izzo, Michigan State

Tom Izzo continues to persevere as one of the best veteran coaches in college sports. Even with NIL becoming a crucial topic, he has found a way to remain successful and keep Michigan State in national contention.

Michigan State is coming off its best run in the 2020s with Izzo. They finished with a 30-7 record, reaching the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament before losing to Auburn.

The Spartans' 2025-26 season opener will be at home, hosting their first three contests. They will face Colgate on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. ET, Arkansas on Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET and San Jose State on Nov. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET.