Absent from in-ring action for over six months, AEW's Will Ospreay recently updated fans with positive news surrounding his wrestling comeback. Last seen at the Lights Out Match at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door PPV, Ospreay has been out of action since.

Recovering from a serious neck injury, “The Aerial Assassin” is reportedly progressing positively. According to Fightful Select, Ospreay has been working out in the ring before AEW events, as things look positive for his comeback. “Things look very promising for him to return to form as it relates to the level he was competing at before,” the report read.

The report also noted that they had Ospreay to be possibly back by Spring 2026 before the AEW All In PPV in London at Wembley Stadium. It was reported earlier this year, on Jan. 21, 2026, that Ospreay attended Dynamite for a medical evaluation.

Later, in Feb. 2026, following a promotional video hyping his imminent return, Tony Khan also shared a positive update on the former International Champion's return. On the road to recovery, Ospreay also underwent neck surgery for two herniated discs last year after the Forbidden Door PPV. He was also present in Japan for Hiroshi Tanahashi's retirement at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

AEW President Tony Khan updates Will Ospreay's status

During an interview with San Francisco radio station 107.7 The Bone, AEW President Tony Khan shared a positive update on Will Ospreay's absence and injury recovery. ““I talk to Will Ospreay a lot, and he’s doing very, very well and on the road to recovery, which is incredible news for AEW,” Khan said. “Will Ospreay’s one of our greatest stars we’ve ever had. And AEW’s a better place anytime Will Ospreay is involved in any aspect of All Elite Wrestling.”