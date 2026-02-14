Greg Gard made impressive head coaching career history after leading the Wisconsin Badgers to the 92-71 upset win over the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans on Friday night.

Gard is halfway through the 11th season of his head coaching career with the Badgers. He has been successful at getting the Badgers to the NCAA Tournament, leading them there seven times and counting. He also has a knack for beating ranked teams, especially those inside the top 10.

Wisconsin's encounter with Michigan State was no different. The Badgers simply beat the No. 10 Spartans from start to finish, gifting Gard his 18th win over a team inside the top 10 of the AP Top 25 poll. This allowed him to make program history in the process, per Wisconsin's social media page.

“Greg Gard now has 18 top-10 wins during his tenure leading @BadgersMBB. That matches Bo Ryan for the most top-10 wins in program history. Career vs. top-10 teams: Gard: 18-26 (.395). Bo: 18-33 (.353). Bud Foster: 7-19 (.269). Dick Bennett: 5-13 (.278),” the post read.

How Greg Gard, Wisconsin performed against Michigan State

It's an impressive achievement for Greg Gard to achieve, cementing his place as one of the top coaches in Wisconsin history. Taking down a historic powerhouse in Michigan State to complete the feat is the cherry on top.

Three players scored in double-digits for Wisconsin in the win. Nick Boyd torched the Spartans' defense with a stat line of 29 points, four assists and three rebounds. He shot 10-of-17 from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. John Blackwell came next with 24 points and four rebounds, while Nolan Winter provided 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wisconsin improved to an 18-7 record on the season, going 10-4 in its Big Ten matchups so far. They sit at sixth place in the conference standings, being above the UCLA Bruins and the Iowa Hawkeyes while trailing the Spartans and the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Badgers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET.