Michigan State made light work of UCLA, 82-59, on Tuesday at Breslin Center, in a game marred by a hard foul on Carson Cooper in the second half.

Cooper was going up for a layup with less than five minutes left when he was hit near the head by Steven Jamerson II. Cooper tried to accost Jamerson after the hard foul before he was held back by his teammates.

In an act of stern disciplining, UCLA coach Mike Cronin ejected Jamerson from the game, banishing him to the locker room. Jamerson was only whistled for a technical foul.

After the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo admitted that he was surprised by Cronin's bold move, dropping a hilarious quip.

“I felt for Mick. His team's a lot better than that. I guess he upgraded that to a flagrant two, huh?” said Izzo in a video posted by FOX Sports.

“That's the first time I saw a coach do it, but that sounds like Mick, so he'll get that straightened out.”

The 15th-ranked Spartans improved to 21-5, including 11-4 in the Big Ten. They bounced back from their loss to Wisconsin, 92-71, on Friday, which cost them five spots in the Top 25. They are 2-3 in their last five assignments.

Michigan State had a balanced attack from the starters versus UCLA, with Jeremy Fears Jr. posting a double-double of 16 points and 10 assists and Coen Carr adding 16 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Cooper had 12 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, while Jaxon Kohler chipped in nine points and 10 rebounds.

Michigan State will battle Ohio State on Sunday.