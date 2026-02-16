The Michigan State Spartans come into their game against UCLA on Tuesday looking to get back in the win column following a disappointing blowout loss to Wisconsin. The game against UCLA has a little added significance as former Spartans’ forward Xavier Booker is set to make his return to campus as an opponent. Prior to the game, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo implored fans to show respect for Booker upon his return, as per Jim Comparoni of SpartanMag.com.

“I hope our fans treat him with the respect he deserves,” Izzo said. “He was a great student. He never caused any problems. He always did his job. I hope our fans welcome him back. I really think a lot of him and wish I could have done a better job getting everything out of him. I pull for him every game but one.”

Xavier Booker played two seasons at Michigan State before transferring to UCLA. Across his two seasons as a Spartan, he appeared in 60 games, including five starts, at a little over 11 minutes per game. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds with splits of 42.5 percent shooting from the field, 27.3 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 72.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Article Continues Below

In his first season with UCLA, Booker has played in 25 games, including 23 starts, at a little over 20 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 7.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 55.3 percent shooting from the field, 41.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

It seems as if Booker has found a niche at UCLA that he was seemingly never quite able to find at Michigan State. Sometimes that’s the case for players when they transfer schools. And judging by Tom Izzo’s words, maybe it just wasn’t a great basketball fit for Booker.