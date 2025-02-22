Tom Izzo and the Michigan State basketball program are synonymous with one another. Following Michigan State's big win over Michigan, Izzo felt it was appropriate to explain his philosophy. Funny enough, he ended up taking a shot toward an unexpected place.

“You play real good, you start. You don't play as good, you work your way back in,” Izzo said following the win over Michigan. “That's the American way except America has gotten soft.” You don't get what you want, you get what you earn. It starts with hard work.”

Izzo is the epitome of hard work. He's been the head of Michigan State basketball since 1996. He won his lone NCAA title in the 1999-00 season. Although he hasn't made it back to the big game, he's regarded as one of the best coaches in the game. Even at age 70, he's proving that age is just a number.

Following the in-state rivalry win, the Spartans moved back to the top of the Big Ten. They and Michigan were battling for who would take the top spot. Either way, the victory shows that if something isn't broken, don't fix it. Izzo has had the same approach his entire coaching career.

Tom Izzo has Michigan State basketball in the driver's seat

As a result, guys like Draymond Green have spoken highly of Izzo and Michigan State basketball. Funny enough, Green recalled a story of a Spartans practice that was physical, tough, and where everyone was ready to fight. That was, and still is, the mentality of Izzo's teams. Tough, gritty, and not afraid of the moment.

Once again, the Spartans are at the top of the Big Ten. Teams like Purdue and Michigan have been the biggest threats to them. Regardless, they took care of business and showed that they remain supreme in the conference. However, it's not a reason for Izzo and the company to step off of the gas.

There's still the rest of February and the beginning of March. Then, the conference tournament will come into play. Teams like Purdue and Michigan will give the Spartans a run for their money. If they keep they keep their work ethic and determination alive, the conference might be there's to lose.

No matter what happens, the mantra will continue to be the same. Work hard, and it will be rewarded. Even being a great teammate without playing any minutes could lead to a surprise appearance. Izzo has made it clear that the grassroots elements of his program are hard work, dedication, and commitment to one another and the game.