The New York Jets are sending their top executives to evaluate Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson as the franchise intensifies its search for a long-term leader, and this move comes as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL Draft, which will feature the No. 2 and No. 16 overall picks.

And that visit follows an impressive Pro Day performance from Simpson, who threw for 3,567 yards and recorded 28 touchdowns in his final season with the Crimson Tide, and the Jets' decision-makers are closely assessing the 23-year-old quarterback to determine if he is the right fit to stabilize the position after the unsuccessful experiment with Justin Fields.

As reported by ESPN, this quarterback search has entered an intensive phase over the past 10 days.

The report highlights that general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn were joined by offensive coordinator Frank Reich and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave for a private evaluation in Tuscaloosa, and the high-level group spent Thursday evening having dinner with Simpson before conducting a private workout the following morning.

This emphasizes that while the team has evaluated other prospects like Carson Beck and Drew Allar, the presence of the organization's top decision-makers at Simpson's workout indicates a serious level of interest, rather than just a smokescreen.

The aggressive scouting strategy follows a week of roster changes in which the Jets were rebuffed by veteran Carson Wentz, who chose to return to the Minnesota Vikings.

In response, New York traded for Geno Smith and sent Justin Fields to the Chiefs, positioning Smith as the immediate starter for the 2026 season, but the front office is still weighing the risks of using a premium pick on Simpson, who has only 15 collegiate starts to his name.

Whether the Jets will draft Simpson in April or wait for a quarterback-rich 2027 class remains the biggest question facing Mougey as the draft approaches.