The Los Angeles Dodgers have opened up the regular season, but so have some of their minor league affiliates, such as AAA Oklahoma City Comets. Coming out of spring training, Hyeseong Kim did not make the MLB roster but instead was sent to the Comets.

Kim did not make comments about being demoted to AAA, but instead, let his bat do the talking in his second game of the season, according to a video posted by Milb Central on X, formerly Twitter.

Hyeseong Kim totaled FIVE hits in tonight’s game for Oklahoma City 🤯#Dodgers pic.twitter.com/13Hxzi6Xxv — Milb Central (@milb_central) March 29, 2026

Kim went five for five in the game against the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday. He scored four runs, driving in a run and hitting a double. This puts his batting average at .600 through two games, with a 1.300 OPS.

Kim played at the MLB level in 2025, making his MLB debut after coming over from Korea. He played in 71 games, hitting .280 with a .314 OBP and .385 slugging percentage. Further, the versatile utility player also had three home runs, 17 RBIS, and 19 runs scored. He appeared in two games in the playoffs for the Dodgers, scoring a run.

While it was just one game, Kim looks like a player who wants to force his way back onto the MLB roster. After moving Kim back to AAA, manager Dave Roberts called it a difficult decision, per Nelson Espinal.

“It was probably the toughest decision of the spring,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on his decision. “There’s no doubt that Hyeseong at some point is going to come help us out.

“I think the driver as far as the outset, is giving Hyeseong the opportunity to play every day, play all over the diamond; he’s going to play some short, some center, some second base there. Whereas here, he wouldn’t have the runway to play more frequently.”

Kim will continue his time in AAA on Sunday against the Isotopes, hoping to continue proving he belongs in the majors.