The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting some good news this NFL offseason. Pittsburgh is getting a seal of approval from some league analysts and sportswriters, for their offseason moves. Pittsburgh is getting the most improved tag of any team by ESPN, based on the team's free agency performances.

One of the team's most impressive moves according to ESPN writer Ben Solak, was when the Steelers picked up wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

“The Steelers signed Pittman to an extension after the trade that guarantees him some money, which was an unnecessarily early commitment to his future on the roster, but a sixth-seventh pick swap for a starting receiver is great business,” Solak wrote.

Solak loved that the Steelers traded for Pittman.

“Getting Pittman on the late-round pick swap. The Colts were always going to trade him after they re-signed Alec Pierce, so they didn't have a ton of leverage. And because Pittman is a true possession receiver, he needed to go to a team with a ton of targets to give out,” Solak continued. “There aren't many such teams. But Pittsburgh is a great fit for him, as he pairs well with DK Metcalf (who is definitely a Steeler in 2026) and Aaron Rodgers (who is probably a Steeler in 2026).”

The Steelers won the AFC North during the 2025 season, before losing in the playoffs to the Houston Texans.

Steelers are under new management

Pittsburgh is now led by a new head coach. Mike McCarthy replaced Mike Tomlin, who had spent nearly 20 years leading the team. McCarthy previously coached the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

Solak believes there was no misstep by the Steelers this offseason, when it comes to supporting McCarthy.

“Great work this year,” Solak wrote.

The Steelers are waiting to see if Aaron Rodgers will return to the team. If Rodgers doesn't come back, the team will be facing some tough decisions about what to do at quarterback. One option is to start Will Howard, who the team drafted in 2025.

McCarthy previously won a Super Bowl as head coach of the Packers.