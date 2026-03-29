The Carolina Panthers are ready to fully step into the light, and with that comes expectation. Winning the NFC South in 2025 wasn’t a fluke. That said, it also wasn’t a guarantee of what comes next. The difference between a division winner and a legitimate contender often lies in the details. These are the positions that weren’t quite addressed, the weaknesses that opponents relentlessly target. That’s where Carolina finds itself now. Free agency brought aggression and intent, but it didn’t solve everything. As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, the Panthers know that if they don’t get this next move right, the progress they fought so hard to build could stall just as quickly.

2025 proved and exposed Carolina

2025 was a year defined by legitimate growth. Carolina finally broke a long drought of irrelevance by finishing with an 8-9 record and securing the NFC South title in a wide-open division. QB Bryce Young took significant strides under the tutelage of head coach Dave Canales. He was aided immensely by the breakout performance of Tetairoa McMillan. Despite the division crown, the season ended on a bittersweet note with a narrow 34-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. That game exposed a defense that couldn't get off the field in crunch time. Their offensive line also crumbled when it mattered most, specifically after a late-season injury to Ikem Ekwonu. It was a season that proved that the Panthers were good enough to compete, but not quite disciplined enough to conquer.

Defensive-heavy offseason

Entering the 2026 free agency period, GM Dan Morgan clearly had a defensive mandate. The Panthers committed nearly $200 million in salaries to ensure their defense would no longer be the Achilles' heel. The marquee additions of pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd were masterstrokes on paper. Phillips brings a ferocious pressure rate that should rejuvenate a pass rush that tied for the third-lowest sack total in the league last year. Meanwhile, Lloyd fills the leadership void left by the departure of franchise icons. The team also addressed the backup quarterback spot by bringing in Kenny Pickett. They also bolstered the offensive line depth with Luke Fortner and Stone Forsythe. Sure, these moves solidified the floor of the roster. However, they largely ignored the ceiling of the offense, leaving several playmaking holes wide open.

Desperate need

For all the money spent up front, the Panthers still have a glaring vulnerability on the back end. The secondary remains unsettled, and that’s a dangerous place to be.

Carolina’s inability to secure a high-end defensive back in free agency has placed immense pressure on the draft. Right now, the unit lacks a safety who can patrol the deep middle and clean up mistakes before they become explosive gains. Without that presence, even the most aggressive pass rush can be neutralized by quick, efficient offenses that exploit soft spots in coverage.

This is really about structural integrity. The Panthers can generate pressure with Phillips. They can control the second level with Lloyd. If the last line of defense remains inconsistent, though, the entire system becomes vulnerable.

A dynamic safety changes everything. It allows defensive coordinators to disguise coverages, to trust their front seven to attack without hesitation, and to eliminate the big plays that swing momentum. Without that piece, Carolina risks repeating the same late-game defensive breakdowns that defined their 2025 exit.

Real swing factor

And yet, for all the defensive concerns, the true ceiling of this team hinges on Young’s ability to elevate the offense. Right now, he doesn’t have enough help.

Tetairoa McMillan has already established himself as a cornerstone. He can command attention and deliver in critical moments. Beyond him, however, the picture becomes less certain. Jalen Coker has shown promise, but consistency remains a question. Xavier Legette’s regression has only amplified the issue. The departure of veteran reliability has also left the room thin.

This matters more than anything else. In 2026, offensive firepower will dictate outcomes. It’s not enough to be efficient. Carolina has to be explosive. You have to be able to create points when structure breaks down, to turn short gains into game-changing plays.

The Panthers struggled in the red zone in 2025 for a reason. Without multiple threats on the perimeter, defenses were able to key in on McMillan and shrink the field. That cannot continue if Carolina expects to take the next step.

What they need is a receiver who can win one-on-one, stretch the field vertically, and create mismatches across formations. They need someone who forces defenses to make a choice, knowing that whichever option they leave exposed will be exploited.

Without that player, Young will have to compensate for structural deficiencies. Yes, he has shown the ability to rise above circumstances. Still, sustained success requires support. The draft must deliver that.

One draft, two priorities

The Panthers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with two clear needs: a playmaking safety and a dynamic wide receiver. Both are important and necessary.

If we’re being honest, though, only one will define the trajectory of this team.

Defense can keep you competitive. Offense wins you games.

Carolina has already invested heavily in fixing its defensive issues. The front seven is stronger and leadership is in place. The structure is improving. What remains is the ability to outscore opponents when it matters most.

That’s why the biggest need isn’t just about plugging a gap but maximizing a window. Bryce Young is ascending. The foundation is there. Now, it’s about giving him the tools to take over games.

Because in the end, the difference between “almost” and “enough” often comes down to one major decision on draft night.