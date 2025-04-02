There weren't a lot of double-digit seeds that made noise during March Madness, but 12-seed McNeese was one of the few that did. The Cowboys knocked off five-seed Clemson in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but they weren't able to make it any further than the round of 32. After the season ended for McNeese, head coach Will Wade accepted the NC State basketball head coaching position. Now, one of his best players is following him as Alyn Breed has committed to the Wolfpack.

“NEWS: McNeese transfer guard Alyn Breed will follow Will Wade to NC State and has committed to the Wolfpack, he told

@On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 6-3 senior only appeared in two games this season due to injury, but averaged 17.5 points in those pair of performances.”

Alyn Breed started his career at Providence, so the NC State basketball program will be his third team. He spent three seasons with the Friars before joining McNeese ahead of this past season. Breed unfortunately wasn't able to play often this year because of an injury, but he did look good in a couple of contests early in the season.

Breed played two games in November as he was healthy to go up against Alabama and South Dakota State. He finished with 17 points and five rebounds against the Crimson Tide, and he went for 18 and one against the Jackrabbits. Breed went 2-4 from deep in those games.

It's hard to gauge how big of an impact Breed will make at NC State after such a small sample size at McNeese. It looked like he was poised for a big season, and it is disappointing that we didn't get to see it play out.

Breed averaged 17.5 points per game in those two contests last year, but his numbers did not look that good when he was at Providence. Breed didn't average more than 5.0 PPG in a season while he played for the Friarsl, and he played in at least eight games every season.

It's a good sign that Alyn Breed started the season strong, and he will be an intriguing player to watch for the Wolfpack next season. Hopefully he is able to stay healthy and can play for the entire season.

Will Wade had been the head coach at four other schools before accepting the NC State job. He had a lot of success this past season at McNeese, and it will be exciting to see if he can turn the Wolfpack program around as well.