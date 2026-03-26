The NCAA Transfer Portal and ever-growing coaching cycle have become one of the main focal points of college basketball. The same can even be said about football and a few other sports. However, with basketball in particular, players and coaches are coming and going at a very high rate.

In fact, at this point, if you aren't entertaining a new school, then you are in the minority. Players are in the portal even if they haven't officially announced it, as players with agents are always looking for a payday or better fit.

For coaches, most of them are loyal, especially if they have had major success at one school. On the other hand, though, we see great coaches chase a payday after one successful season.

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There is a double standard out there. And college basketball expert Jay Bilas is not happy about it. After the former NC State head coach, Will Wade, left for LSU (just as Lane Kiffin did for football), Bilas went to X to blast the double standard.

“Of course, no “tampering,” no “poaching”…just coincidence LSU fired its coach and hired NC State’s within minutes. The USF coach warned other programs to “stay away from my players.” Then, HE was gone…so, nobody had to stay away from HIM. The double standard is laughable. Let’s stop complaining about player choice when coaches leave at the first chance for a better situation for themselves.”

NC State Athletic Director even blasted Wade after he decided to leave for LSU. This is only the beginning of a new era. Loyalty does not mean very much anymore with all the loads of money to hand out.