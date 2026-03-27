Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May had an admission to make about his involvement in the current landscape of college sports.

May is going through the eighth season of his head coaching career, his second with the Wolverines. He has quickly gone up the ranks as one of the best coaches in the game, propping up Michigan as a serious national championship contender.

That is not to say that his impact on the game has been completely positive. The past couple of years has seen NIL play a pivotal role in recruiting for all college sports, something that May has seen evolve in significant ways throughout his coaching career. As Michigan prepares for its journey in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament, May didn't hold back on the blame he and other college sports figures have in the current issues of the overall landscape.

“Ultimately, it’s our fault. We’ve been making these decisions on such an obtuse level for so long that now it’s blown up in our face. So now we have a responsibility to fix it and to make sure it’s equitable and fair for everyone,” May said, via On3.

What lies ahead for Dusty May, Michigan

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Dusty May knows he and other figures will have to do a lot to resolve the current issues in college sports. In the meantime, he looks to keep leading Michigan to monumental success this year.

May gained prominence by leading Florida Atlantic to a historic Final Four run in 2023. Taking the Michigan job in 2024, he hopes to make his second appearance at that stage with the Wolverines this season.

Michigan boasts a 33-3 overall record on the season, having gone 17-1 in its Big Ten matchups. Despite losing to Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, they qualified for the NCAA Tournament with an At-Large bid.

The Wolverines will look forward to their journey in the Sweet 16 of March Madness. They take on the Alabama Crimson Tide as tip-off will take place on March 27 at 7:35 p.m. ET.