The college basketball coaching carousel has gotten off to a crazy start after some speculation that it would be quiet. Hubert Davis was let go at North Carolina, and behind the scenes, LSU was trying its hardest to bring back Will Wade after he was let go amid the FBI investigation. The issue is that Wade was only with the NC State basketball program for one season before leaving for LSU.

In his first comments since Will Wade left the NC State basketball program, NC State AD Boo Corrigan ripped into him for leaving. Corrigan said that the Wolfpack is not for soft people. He also said they are going to go out and look for a coach who understands that as much as possible.

“I think Philip Rivers said it… the Wolfpack ain't for soft people. We're gonna go find a coach that agrees and understands who we are and what we are,” Corrigan said.

Corrigan also said he felt lied to by Will Wade after how this played out with him leaving, just like the rest of the fanbase.

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“I would commiserate with them in terms of feeling lied to … and as surprised as they are about what’s going on,” Corrigan said as the Wolfpack begins a coaching search for the second time in as many years. “(I’ll) reassure them that we’re going to find a coach that wants to be at N.C. State and wants to be at N.C. State for a long time.”

Boo Corrigan said Will Wade’s resignation was received via email from Wade’s agent, with Wade skipping a Wednesday meeting. The two, Corrigan said, haven't been in contact since Wednesday afternoon. Corrigan added that LSU paid a $4 million buyout. According to Wade’s contract details, the buyout amount was set at $5 million before April 1, then $3 million thereafter.

Despite how this turned out, Corrigan said he does not regret hiring Will Wade in the first place because the basketball program received more attention and made it to the First Four, which should be considered a success, even if they had higher expectations.