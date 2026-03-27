Rumors have been swirling that Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Mark Byington could accept the North Carolina job after the Tar Heels fired Hubert Davis. However, the latest buzz suggests Byington could be staying put with a new contract extension.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, but it's said that Vanderbilt is working with Byington, who is 49 years old, to come up with a contract extension to keep him with the Commodores, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Reports indicate the program has been trying to work out a deal for Mark Byington well before the coaching carousel to ensure he doesn't leave.

“Sources: Vanderbilt is endeavoring to sign Mark Byington to a long-term contract extension after back-to-back trips to the NCAA Tournament,” said Rothstein. Nothing has been signed yet, but the Commodores' administration began working well prior to the coaching carousel to lock up Byington.”

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While it sounds like Mark Byington could return to Vanderbilt under a new contract extension, his name will likely remain connected to North Carolina in the rumor mill. The Tar Heels' program is recognized as one of the most prestigious jobs in college basketball.

Vanderbilt initially hired Mark Byington in 2024. Since then, the program has made two straight NCAA Tournament appearances, which ended an eight-season drought. However, the Commodores have yet to advance beyond the second round under Byington. The program's tourney run ended in 2026 after a tough 74-72 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Mark Byington is a seasoned head coach. Before accepting the Vanderbilt job in 2024, he served as the head coach for the Georgia Southern Eagles (2013 to 2020) and the JMU Dukes (2020 to 2024).