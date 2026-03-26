The UConn basketball program has become a powerhouse program in college basketball. They were the first college basketball team to win two straight NCAA championships since the 2006 and 2007 Florida Gators basketball team. One massive reason behind their success has been the continuity of their coaching staff. His staff has gotten looks, and Hurley said that he has made sure that his assistants know what they get into.

Hurley's longtime assistant, Luke Murray, interviewed for the Boston College basketball job. He did end up taking it, but Hurley made sure to tell both Murray and his other longtime assistant, Kimani Young, that before they accept any job, they must make a full commitment to college basketball. That starts with NIL but also extends to other areas, such as travel budget and nutrition.

As previously mentioned, Murray accepted the job at Boston College, which suggests he believed the Eagles were committed to the basketball program enough for him to succeed.

Murray joined UConn's staff in 2021 after he was let go from Louisville following the firing of head coach Chris Mack. UConn was coming off a first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Maryland, and Hurley wanted to revamp the Huskies' offense and recruiting efforts. Murray was the perfect fit, and it worked out for the Huskies, who won two straight national titles.

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Murray's recruiting efforts also cannot be underestimated. He helped recruit players like Donovan Clingan, Liam McNeeley, current Husky freshman Braylon Mullins, and current Memphis Grizzly Cam Spencer out of high school and out of the portal, respectively.

Hurley has consistently advocated for his assistant coaches and said they have been transparent throughout the week, given the schedule and the Huskies' status as a Sweet 16 team.

“We don't hold anyone back here,” Hurley said this week. “I want them to get a job; look at what they've helped us do here. … I'm not afraid to lose people, I don't hire ‘yes' men, I hire talented people. I want those guys to get jobs, and I want those guys to get jobs where they have a chance to win. They're compensated well enough here, and we love working together, so it doesn't make them fidgety or panicky.”