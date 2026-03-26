With the Duke basketball team dealing with injuries before the Sweet 16 matchup against St. John's on Friday night, one player who could make their return is Caleb Foster. While the Duke basketball team looks to take down St. John's in the March Madness tournament, head coach Jon Scheyer would give a positive update regarding Foster.

The junior guard hasn't played for the Blue Devils since March 7 in the win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, where he sustained a foot injury. Fast forward to now, and Scheyer mentions how he is “in position” to make a return on Friday in the Sweet 16, though he will still be a “game-time decision.”

“Caleb, I just go back to when he got hurt,” Scheyer said. “He told me, ‘Look, if I do this and work every day, you got to promise me you let me put this uniform on again with our guys.' And he's in a position where he's going to try to do that tomorrow night.”

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“And he had a good day in practice yesterday, doing a little bit,” Scheyer continued. “We have to see how he feels today, and then hopefully he progresses well enough tomorrow, where, you know, again, it's not like there's a lot of practice time, but we have to make sure he's in position before the game. It'll be more of a game-time decision, but he's gonna give it everything he has to go tomorrow night.”

"If I work every day, you've got to promise me you'll let me put this uniform on again" 🥹 Jon Scheyer reveals what Caleb Foster told him after his injury and says he's "in position" to get a chance to play tomorrow night 🙌

#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/9N9BpP0Lav — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2026

At any rate, the good news is that Foster is close to returning, as if it isn't on Friday against St. John's, it could come in the Elite Eight. However, the Duke basketball team will focus on St. John's for now as it remains to be seen how Foster's status changes.