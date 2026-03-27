Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg could only watch as they committed a grave mistake at a crucial juncture on Thursday, allowing Iowa to escape with the win, 77-71, in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center.

The No. 4 Cornhuskers only had four players on the floor with only 58.8 seconds of the game and the No. 9 Hawkeyes leading by three points, 71-68. Alvaro Folgueiras was left all alone on the other end. The ball was heaved to him off an inbound, and he scored the easy layup, plus a foul.

It was the nail in the coffin for Nebraska.

Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg, who led the program to the Sweet 16 for the first time, took accountability for the costly blunder.

“Put that one on me. It was a miscommunication. I’m the head coach. Put that one on me,” said Hoiberg in the video posted by The Field of 68.

When asked if he thought the referees should have stopped the game because Nebraska was lacking one player, the 53-year-old Hoiberg had no clear-cut answer.

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“I've never been in a situation like that. I know they (referees) always count to make sure that there are not six (players). I don't know the rule for four. But yeah, it was a miscommunication. Unfortunately, it happened,” added Hoiberg.

Fred Hoiberg on Nebraska having 4 players on the floor for a crucial late play against Iowa: “Put that one on me. It was a miscommunication and I’m the head coach. Put that one on me.” pic.twitter.com/vSgGQg1dJh — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 27, 2026

Fans were in disbelief over Nebraska's terrible gaffe, with some calling it the worst way to get eliminated in March Madness.

Indeed, it was a painful exit for the Cornhuskers, who escaped Vanderbilt in the second round.

Pryce Sandfort had a heroic effort with 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 6-of-10 from long distance. Braden Fager added 16 points, including five three-pointers, off the bench.