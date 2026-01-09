The New York Jets had a terrible 2025 season. New York finished the regular season 3-14 and hold the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It should be no surprise that the team's owner as not happy about how the season turned out.

Jets owner Woody Johnson was reported “pissed” about how his team finished the 2025, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Cimini spoke about the situation during a recent episode of his Flight Deck podcast.

“Johnson was not happy by the finish to the season, despite the circumstances” Cimini said. “You had a rookie quarterback, some injuries, evaluations, some ‘tanking'… He was not happy to see his team get blown out five times in a row in historic fashion.”

New York became the first team in NFL history to lose five consecutive games by 23 or more points each.

“Woody, from what I understand, didn't even go to the last three games, which is unlike him,” Cimini concluded. “Just because he didn't fire Glenn does not mean [he is happy]… He was pissed.”

Cimini also added that Johnson is committed to head coach Aaron Glenn.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn “confident” after disastrous first season in New York

Despite all of the turmoil from this season, head coach Aaron Glenn is still confident in himself.

The first-year Jets head coach dropped a bold statement during his end-of-season press conference.

“I think you guys know my history. I’ve been there and I’ve done that. That’s why my confidence is not shaken. I can go all the way back to my time in Cleveland, in New Orleans, in Detroit. I’ve been there, done that. I understand what everyone on the outside is saying, and I’m going to take all those arrows. That’s okay. I do know this: It’s going to turn. I’m very confident in that,” Glenn said per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

Glenn has endured rough patches before during his coaching career. Most recently, he endured a rough start to his Lions tenure before that team turned things around.

The 2026 offseason will be incredibly important for the future of the Glenn regime in New York.

It is good to hear that Glenn is confident. But he and his staff need to deliver in a big way over the next few months. Otherwise his confidence won't matter at all.