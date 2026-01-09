Yes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has dealt with a recent foot injury. And yes, the Bills have some issues on defense. However, the excuses are gone for Allen, and he must do it this year and win the Super Bowl.

Remember, this is the NFL. Excuses are reserved for head coaches who get fired, players who don’t reach the Super Bowl, and teams that fall short of the playoffs. Winning in the postseason is tough. Falling short of expectations is part of many players’ careers.

Some may say it’s unfair to expect Allen to get it done this year, given the team’s shortcomings. But there are reasons why it needs to happen.

Bills QB Josh Allen has a road to the Super Bowl

The obvious things are, in fact, obvious. Patrick Mahomes will be forced watch the playoffs. Lamar Jackson has to look forward to 2026 with a new coach. Joe Burrow’s offseason plan began recently.

Simply put, no quarterback big dogs are standing in Allen’s way.

Here’s the list of the other six quarterbacks, and why Allen has a big edge over all of them:

Bo Nix — second-year player, inconsistent, unproven

Drake Maye — no postseason experience, Allen already beat him once

Trevor Lawrence — strong season, but only two playoff games in his career. And he threw five picks in those two games

Aaron Rodgers — still competitive, but way past his prime. And outside of his 2010 Super Bowl season, Rodgers’ postseason struggles have been well-documented

C.J. Stroud — Third straight playoff appearance with decent numbers. But remains unproven in terms of lifting a team.

Justin Herbert — No playoff wins, and he stunk in last year’s loss with four picks.

Which one of those guys should outshine Allen in the playoffs? None.

So that’s the starting point for Allen. He’s by far the best quarterback still standing in the AFC.

What will Allen have to overcome?

Yes, there are glaring issues. General manager Brandon Beane has put together a fireable-offense roster. This receiver group is very poor.

Their best receiver by numbers is Khalil Shakir. But he has a terrible statistic, according to CBS Sports.

“His 3.7-yard average depth of target was last in the NFL among 68 qualifying wide receivers,” Zachary Pereles wrote.

Think about that for a moment. That’s the BEST the Bills have for Allen.

After Shakir, the Bills have a pair of decent, but not great, tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. Then there’s this list of receivers: Keon Coleman, Joshua Palmer, Tyrell Shavers, Gabe Davis, Brandon Cooks. How could the Bills not have found some help in a trade that could have boosted this unit?

Article Continues Below

Take a moment to consider two things. What if the Bills had traded for George Pickens instead of the Cowboys? How high would the Bills’ chances be right now?

Secondly, what if the Bills had drafted receiver Luther Burden III instead of cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who has started only three games? Burden is emerging as a star receiver for the Bears at the exact time the Bills could have used him.

Again, that decision falls on Beane. Yes, the Bills’ pass defense has been good statistically. However, part of that is because teams don’t have to throw on them. They can run at will.

How bad is the run defense?

“Their 11.3% explosive rush rate allowed is the worst in the NFL this season,” Pereles wrote. “They allowed eight touchdown runs of 30+ yards this season, most in NFL history. In Week 15 alone against the New England Patriots, they allowed two TreVeyon Henderson touchdown runs of 50 or more yards.”

It should be noted that the Bills won that game against the Patriots. Thank you, Josh Allen. Even though he only threw for 193 yards in that game, he had three touchdown passes.

So there are excuses, for sure. But remember what excuses are for. Allen doesn’t want to wake up the day after retirement and think, “Man I wish I had … ” And this year is his chance to avoid that regret.

Short story, Allen isn’t getting any free passes. Just listen to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“We all know he’s been fantastic,” Smith said. “You gonna let Trevor Lawrence, Bo Nix, Drake Maye, C.J. Stroud, and them, usurp you?

“This brother, in terms of his greatness, and what he’s been able to put on display, Patrick Mahomes ain’t standing in your way now. It’s your time. This is the best chance Josh Allen has had.”

Yes, it’s time. This is it. It’s a career make-or-break season for Josh Allen.