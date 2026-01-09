With the Miami Dolphins finding its new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan from the Green Bay Packers, the job now is to find the next head coach after the team fired Mike McDaniel on Thursday. There is no denying that there is major buzz around the Dolphins and John Harbaugh, but with the new hiring of Sullivan, there is a concern that those talks could die down.

Sullivan was one of four finalists for Miami's next general manager, with an interesting name being Chad Alexander of the Los Angeles Chargers, who has a long-standing history with Harbaugh. With the team going with Sullivan, Jeff Darlington would provide an update on whether the hire hurts the chances of Harbaugh, saying that Miami does “remain interested,” but they're not “fixated.”

“So how does this impact the potential hiring of John Harbaugh, you ask? The Dolphins remain interested, but I would not describe them as fixated,” Darlington wrote. “As I've been mentioning, the team believes in a structure that puts the GM in place first. The firing of McDaniel was never about the pursuit of Harbaugh.”

Dolphins' Stephen Ross finds general manager, now on to head coach

As the rumors around the Dolphins and Harbaugh continue, there is no doubt that many fans want Miami to go after the head coach, after he was fired by the Baltimore Ravens. Also, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is close with the Harbaugh family, which made him a key candidate in the first place, but there is no denying that the team focused more on hitting on the general manager first and foremost.

“A new GM in Miami: Dolphins are hiring Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan as their general manager, sources tell me and [Adam Schefter],” Darlington said. “Sullivan received high recommendations from people in Green Bay, most notably Matt LaFleur, who works with him daily. Sullivan’s interview was described as exceptional, and the hiring group, including Aikman, was unanimous in the decision.”

At any rate, Sullivan will be crucial in deciding Miami's head coach, whether that be Harbaugh or not.