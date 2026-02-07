Caleb Wilson is looking forward to the North Carolina Tar Heels' bigtime matchup against the Duke Blue Devils for many reasons.

Wilson is halfway through the freshman campaign of his collegiate career. He came out of high school as a top 10 recruit in the 2025 class, boasting many offers from historic powerhouses.

Wilson even had an offer to represent Duke. However, he revealed in an interview with Andscape's Marc Spears that the Blue Devils stopped reaching out to him after presenting the offer.

“Duke offered me and they just stopped talking to me,” Wilson told Andscape. “You know how coaches keep in contact with you? They never kept it going. And then, funny backstory, my guy Acaden Lewis who plays for Villanova — he’s a really good player, too; that’s my guy — he went on to visit Duke. I never visited and I have never been to Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“And I asked him how his Duke visit was. [Lewis] told me that the Duke coaches just didn’t think I was going to be a good player or a good fit for their program. He told me that and that sticks with me to this day. You think about all the other guys recruited over me, all the other guys you recruited. When I play you, that’s [what I will remember] going into the game.”

What's next for Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Article Continues Below

Caleb Wilson will certainly have a lot of motivation to show Duke what North Carolina has been enjoying the entire time.

Wilson has been flourishing throughout his freshman campaign with the Tar Heels. He is averaging 20 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. He is shooting 58.1% from the field, including 25% from beyond the arc, and 70.4% from the free-throw line.

North Carolina boasts an 18-4 overall record on the season, going 6-3 in its nine ACC matchups so far. They sit at sixth place in the conference standings, being above the Louisville Cardinals and the California Golden Bears while trailing the Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Cavaliers.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the No. 14 Tar Heels will look forward to their upcoming matchup. They face the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.