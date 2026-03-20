In just three seasons, Victor Wembanyama has brought the San Antonio Spurs back to playoff status after his game-winning highlight against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Wembanyama has embraced superstar status as the face of the Spurs franchise. The team hasn't reached the postseason since 2019, a drought that the young star center looked to end this season.

Luckily for him, San Antonio is enjoying its best season in the 2020s to date. He is having an elite campaign as the team is in the upper standings of the Western Conference, needing one more win to punch their ticket.

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Wembanyama answered the call during San Antonio's clash with Phoenix. With 10 seconds left on the game clock, he handled the ball as went inside and put up the game-winning shot from the mid-range area to secure his squad's place in the playoffs.