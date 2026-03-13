North Carolina basketball has shown that they're a second half team over the past few weeks, and they were able to do so again when they faced Clemson. Unfortunately, it didn't result in a win, as they lost 8-79 in the ACC Tournament quarterfinal rematch.

The Tar Heels trailed by eight points at halftime, and by as much as 18 in the second half, but they were able to make a run after that. Derek Dixon's three-pointer at the end led them to a one-point deficit, but it was too late.

After the game, head coach Hubert Davis shared where he thought things went wrong against Clemson.

“Yeah, just the inability to respond to physicality,” Davis said. “I felt like it was the same thing Saturday of last week, and for most of the game tonight. Clemson has always been physical defensively, and one of the things I always say is you never let a defense dictate and decide how efficient you are on the offensive end.

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“And I felt like their physicality took us out of our offense, took us off of our cuts, our screens, our moves, and didn't really respond to that until the latter part of the second half.”

With the loss, North Carolina will now have to wait to see what their NCAA Tournament seeding will look like. If they won the ACC Tournament, their seeding would have improved, but with the loss, they may be a five or six seed at best.

It will be interesting to see where they stand on Selection Sunday.