Breaking news: Luka Magic is a good basketball player. Once again, Doncic led the way for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Thursday as they secured their eighth straight victory, 134-126.

Doncic exploded for a season-high 60 points on top of seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals, as he continues his ridiculous stretch.

He had 58 points with 14 seconds left in the game when the Heat fouled him, prompting LeBron James and his teammates to cheer animatedly, knowing that Doncic could reach 60 points.

The Lakers bench was HYPED as Luka Doncic drew a foul while chasing 60 😅pic.twitter.com/yBvTPcPMrj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2026

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The 27-year-old guard went 18-of-30 from the field, including 9-of-17 from three-point range. He shot 15-of-19 from the free-throw line.

It was a masterful follow-up to his 40-point performance in their win over the Houston Rockets, 124-116, on Wednesday.

For his part, James contributed a triple-double of 19 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists.