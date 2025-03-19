When North Carolina basketball was announced as a play-in team in the 2025 NCAA Tournament this past Sunday, fans around the country were disgusted. The Tar Heels' 1-12 record in Quad 1 games stuck with so many pundits and analysts, but the selection committee controversially still made room for them in the 68-team field. Outrage continued to pour in ahead of Tuesday's First Four matchups.

Well, it is clear North Carolina is better than at least one other at-large bid squad. RJ Davis scored 26 points and was 6-of-6 from behind the 3-point line, Elliot Cadeau recorded 12 assists and three steals, Jae'Lyn Withers posted a double-double and Seth Trimble scored 16 points off the bench as the Tar Heels steamrolled San Diego State on Tuesday night. The blue-blood program topped its previous record for 3-pointers in an NCAA Tournament game, draining 14 shots from downtown in the 95-68 win.

Considering the controversy surrounding Carolina's inclusion in the bracket, the Chapel Hill community was quick to do some boasting. 2009 national champion Ty Lawson sent a strong message to the critics on behalf of his Alma mater. “Who shouldn’t be in tournament?!?!?!?” the former point guard posted on X.

Fans followed suit, joining Lawson in clapping back at the naysayers. “They said we didn’t belong, but look we’re waxing the team that beat Houston..” @Noel_Letterman8 commented. “Yeah they real quiet now,” @VZA_94 remarked. “we deserve to be in!!” @bull_invests proclaimed. “The score doesn’t tell the game,” @1Lemaar stated. “This game wasn’t even close and North Carolina made a statement tonight.”

These North Carolina fans can't believe what they are seeing 😂pic.twitter.com/3zvNpulzr1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

How far can North Carolina basketball go in March?

North Carolina basketball fans are feeling confident after seeing their guys annihilate an Aztecs program that is always lauded for its top-notch defense. The Tar Heels shot 52.6 percent from the field, stifled their opponent on defense and led by as many as 40 points. But here's the thing: San Diego State itself barely gained entry into the Big Dance. There are plenty of people who believe the Mountain West is over-represented, or inaccurately represented, at the very least.

Therefore, Carolina still has much left to prove. Though, the Hubert Davis-coached group obviously possesses the talent and experience to succeed. RJ Davis has advanced deep into the NCAA Tournament before, coming within three points of capturing a national championship. He played like an extremely determined man in Dayton, Ohio.

If the Tar Heels can collectively epitomize that mentality going forward, they will have the chance to baffle the masses. No. 11 seed North Carolina squares off with No. 6 Ole Miss in the Round of 64 on Friday.