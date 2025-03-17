The NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed on Sunday, and among the teams selected was a bit of a shocker in the North Carolina Tar Heels. North Carolina didn’t quite have the best season, finishing 22-13 overall and 13-7 in ACC play. But what really had fans up in arms on social media about North Carolina getting into the NCAA Tournament was the role the school’s AD played on the tournament selection committee.

North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham is the head of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. When it was revealed that the Tar Heels had qualified for the big dance, social media lit up with jokes and conspiracy theories suggesting shady business afoot.

Not only that, but some fans also joked that Cunningham could have played a role in the Duke Blue Devils not earning the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament.

Reportedly, Cunningham removed himself from the room when the selection committee was determining whether or not North Carolina was going to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. Regardless, that’s not going to stop fans from speculating and talking about whether or not the Tar Heels belonged in the tournament; especially if they have a poor showing.

North Carolina has made the NCAA Tournament in 13 of the past 14 seasons. Under head coach Hubert Davis, they’ve now reached the tournament in three of his four seasons. In 2022-23, the Tar Heels declined an invitation to the NIT.

But even amid the hoopla, North Carolina isn’t quite in the NCAA Tournament just yet. They have a First Four matchup with the San Diego State Aztecs for the right to grab the No. 11 seed in the South Regional. The winner of that game will square off against No. 3 Iowa State.

Last season, the Tar Heels reached the Sweet 16 before falling to Alabama. In 2021-22, Davis’ first season as head coach, they reached the national championship game where they fell to Kansas.