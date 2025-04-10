The college basketball transfer portal is booming, and North Carolina basketball landed a big addition. This one coming from March Madness qualifier Colorado State.

The Tar Heels added sharpshooter Kyan Evans Wednesday. Inside Carolina on 247Sports confirmed the new addition. Evans arrives to Chapel Hill as a mid-major basketball star. But he fills a big need for UNC.

The sophomore shot 44.6% from behind the arc this past season — making him one of the top Mountain West Conference three-point shooters. He ranked 24th nationally in three-point percentage.

He's leaving Fort Collins amid a coaching change. The Rams lost Niko Medved to the University of Minnesota after the tournament. CSU since turned to Ali Farokhmanesh as head coach, who served as a top assistant to Medved.

North Carolina building through portal with Colorado State star, others

UNC head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have hit the portal hard post March Madness. The Tar Heels are reloading with talent who competed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Evans won't be the only one with tourney experience in tow inside the Dean E. Smith Center. North Carolina added ex-Arizona star Henri Veesaar in the portal. Veesaar chose the ‘Heels on April 4. Davis and the Atlantic Coast Conference powerhouse bolstered the paint with the move. But he's not the only veteran CBB addition.

West Virginia guard Jonathan Powell is another newcomer via the portal. Powell became an April 1 addition to the Tar Heels. He adds a long 6-foot-6 guard option for Davis and company. He's credited for nailing 64 shots from three-point land.

Powell joins Evans in jumping to UNC amid a coaching change — as WVU lost Darian DeVries to Indiana. Ross Hodge has since taken the coaching reins in coming over from North Texas.

Davis will soon turn to his three new additions to spring UNC back into national title contention. North Carolina entered March Madness in controversial fashion as a First Four entry. The ACC representative still routed San Diego State to open the tournament. Ole Miss, however, ended UNC's tournament run in the subsequent game.