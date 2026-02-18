NC State Wolfpack delivered one of its most emphatic rivalry wins in decades, overwhelming the North Carolina Tarheels 82–58 in Raleigh. The victory marked Will Wade’s first triumph over the Tar Heels as Wolfpack head coach as his team dominated proceedings from the start and never let up on the tempo.

Post-game, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis singled out guard Quadir Copeland as the difference-maker.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis postgame: "I thought Quadir Copeland controlled the game. He's got great length and size. He makes great decisions and plays off two feet. He was great tonight and has been all season." — Charlie Gribble (@Charlie_Grib) February 18, 2026

“I thought Quadir Copeland controlled the game. He's got great length and size. He makes great decisions and plays off two feet. He was great tonight and has been all season,” he said, per a post on X by PackPower247’s Charlie Gribble.

Copeland poured in 20 points, including 13 in the first half, repeatedly getting downhill and collapsing the Tar Heel defense. His leadership helped the Wolfpack maintain control even after early adversity, including an ankle tweak to Tre Holloman and a bloodied Darrion Williams leaving briefly for treatment.

The Tar Heels entered the game severely undermanned, missing leading scorers Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar.. North Carolina struggled to generate consistent offense, finishing just 19-of-60 from the field (32%) and an abysmal 5-of-33 from three-point range (15%).

The problems began early, as UNC made only one of its first 16 three-point attempts in the opening half and shot just 25% overall before the break, falling into a double-digit deficit they never threatened to erase.

Williams returned wearing a bandage and a different jersey number. He finished with 13 points, while Ven-Allen Lubin added 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists against his former team. For North Carolina, Zayden High and Jarin Stevenson scored 13 points each with High posting a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Regardless, the game eventually turned into a rout, with as the Pack closed out their largest win over North Carolina since 1963.