The Green Bay Packers have seen success here and there over the past few seasons, and the hope is that things go their way next season with the moves they've made over the offseason. One constant they have on their team is Jordan Love, who is one of the young, budding quarterbacks in the league.

The team will only go as far as he takes them, and head coach Matt LaFleur knows he has someone special at the position. LaFleur recently spoke highly of Love and believes that there is more success in store for him.

“Many teams in this league are only as good as your guy pulling the trigger, so we feel like we're very fortunate to have one of those guys that I think the sky's the limit for him,” LaFleur said via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com.

A relationship between a coach and quarterback is important, and LaFleur believes the partnership with Love is at its best.

“We trust each other quite a bit,” LaFleur said. “I would say our relationship's really strong. It's been cool to watch his evolution, not only as a player but as a man. From the time we drafted him to where he is now, and he's about to be a dad here really, really soon in a couple weeks. But he's really developed into a really good leader for us.”

If Love can continue to develop his game, the Packers' offense will only get better than it already is. With the right players around him, Love has shown that he can make things happen, and the Packers should be a team to watch out for next season.

Though their season didn't end the way they wanted it to in the playoffs against their rival Chicago Bears, things are expected to be better for them moving forward.