The Ohio State basketball team has been playing well recently. They are 15-7 and are coming off a 20-point win over Maryland. The Buckeyes are not a lock to make the NCAA Tournament just yet, and they need to keep winning, especially for head coach Jakle Diebler to feel safe. Their next game is on Sunday against Michigan, which could be a significant matchup, but the Buckeyes will be without a key player.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Ohio State's Brandon Noel is out for Sunday's game against Michigan due to a foot injury. The news comes according to Ohio State basketball head coach Jake Diebler. Noel has been out since Jan. 5 and is a key contributor, averaging 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Noel suffered the injury in the Buckeyes' loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 72-69, dropping the team to a 10-4 overall record. Diebeler initially broke the news on his radio show, stating he would be out, “Probably for an extended period of time.”

In addition to averaging 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, Noel is also averaging one assist and shooting 64.3% from the field and 21.4% from beyond the arc. He is also shooting 75% from the free-throw line, which is a major jump from his previous numbers at Wright State.

His best game at Ohio State came in an 86-82 victory over Northwestern, where he knocked down 13-of-14 two-pointers he attempted for 29 total points. He also tacked on seven rebounds, two of which were offensive. Noel also started 10 of the 14 games he appeared in, but with the emergence of freshman forward Amare Bynum, Diebler realized the best rotation would have Noel provide the team with a spark off the bench.

With Noel out, the Ohio State basketball team will turn to sophomore Ivan Njegovan to give relief to the four and five spots on the court. Njegovan is 7-foot-1, 250 pounds, and is averaging 3.1 points and 2.6 assists a night through 10 games. Without Noel, he'll take on a bigger role and have a chance to bump those numbers up.

Noel has proven to be a solid transfer pickup from Wright State, and his absence would be a significant loss for Ohio State, especially heading into their game against an incredible Michigan team.