While the college basketball transfer portal has garnered much scrutiny and attention over the past couple of years, the ‘unofficial’ coaches transfer portal is just as big. With coaches being fired and hired at the drop of a hat, there are a couple of recognizable names that could potentially be on the hot seat this coming season, including Ohio State Buckeyes coach Jake Diebler, as per Kevin Sweeney of Sports Illustrated.

Jake Diebler is coming off his first full season as head coach at Ohio State, but Sweeney speculates that if the Buckeyes’ fortunes don’t radically improve this season, the program could opt to part ways with Diebler.

“It’s just Diebler’s second season in Columbus, Ohio, but it’s worth keeping an eye on things after he missed the NCAA Tournament in Year 1,” Sweeney reports. “Diebler was a surprise choice to replace Chris Holtmann given his lack of head coaching experience, and Ohio State could have a quick hook if he can’t right the ship and get the Buckeyes dancing for the first time since 2022. It’d cost less than $5 million to move on from his this spring.”

Diebler was initially named interim head coach after Ohio State fired Chris Holtmann towards the end of the 2023-24 season. He led the Buckeyes to a 5-1 record that year in Big Ten Conference play after taking the helm, and the team reached the quarterfinals of the NIT.

This past season, Diebler’s first after having the interim tag removed, Ohio State went 17-15 and 9-11 in Big Ten Conference play. Diebler was originally hired by the program in 2019, two years after Holtmann was hired following Thad Matta’s departure from the school. After the Buckeyes lost to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament, fans on social media were not very supportive of Diebler.

This upcoming season, the Buckeyes will be bolstered by a few incoming transfers including guard Gabe Cupps, center Christoph Tilly, forward Brandon Noel and center Josh Ojianwuna.