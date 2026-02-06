Michigan has always been one of the consistently competitive programs in the NCAA. On Thursday, the Wolverines proved it yet again after setting a new school record.

Michigan clinched its best start in school history after improving to 21-1 following its beatdown of Penn State, 110-69, at Crisler Center on Thursday.

The Wolverines notched their seventh straight win and climbed to 11-1 in the Big Ten.

Coach Dusty May felt proud of their accomplishment, knowing that Michigan has a rich history of winning.

“I started thinking about all the great teams and players who have played here and coaches who have coached here. Wow, that's a heck of an honor,” said May in a video shared by SB Nation's Charles Post.

“Obviously, it's not our ultimate goal for February or whatever day it is, but it's pretty cool to be setting new standards and new bars.”

“That’s a heck of an honor. It's not our ultimate goal but it's pretty cool to be setting new standards and new bars.”#Michigan head coach Dusty May detailed his team getting off to the best start in school history with a 21-1 record.https://t.co/rNQCfPiJbl pic.twitter.com/ufagqKqOOv — Charles Post (@chas_post23) February 6, 2026

Nimari Burnett scored a career-high 31 points, built on seven three-pointers, on top of five rebounds and two steals to lead the No. 2 Michigan over Penn State.

Aday Mara provided support with 11 points, six rebounds, and six blocks.

The 49-year-old May said the players were motivated to set the new record.

“They respect the program and those who laid the foundation before us,” added May. “(There's) a lot to be grateful for.”

The Wolverines have made it to the national championship game six times, although the NCAA vacated their stints in 1992 and 1993.

Numerous players from Ann Arbor have made it to the NBA, including Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose, Glen Rice, Jamal Crawford, Cazzie Russell, and Trey Burke, among others. Active players include Jordan Poole, Duncan Robinson, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, and Tim Hardaway Jr., to name a few.