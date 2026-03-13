Injury problems have plagued the Orlando Magic all season long, and on Thursday night, another one of their rotation players fell prey to the injury bug. In the aftermath of the Magic's 136-131 win over the Washington Wizards, an unfortunate development beset the team, what with Jonathan Isaac having suffered a knee injury after being limited to just a minute of game action on Thursday.

Isaac did not return to action, and after the game, he underwent an MRI, which confirmed that he was dealing with a left knee sprain, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel. Considering the Magic big man's injury history, it will be very likely that the team errs on the side of caution when it comes to his recovery process — putting his status for the rest of the season in doubt.

With there being just a month to go in the regular season, there is a chance that this injury keeps Isaac out for the final 17 games of the Magic's season. Perhaps Orlando would want to preserve him anyway for if they qualify for the playoffs, as he could be a difference-maker on defense despite his injury history.

Magic need to have the next man up step up

Article Continues Below

As mentioned earlier, injuries have made the 2025-26 season a trying one at times for the Magic. They even nearly lost to a hapless Wizards team that allowed Bam Adebayo to score 83 points. On Thursday, Franz Wagner and Anthony Black, two crucial cogs for the team, were still out with their respective injuries, and now, Isaac joins those two on the mend.

At the very least, the Magic have solid depth at the big man spots to compensate for Isaac's absence. Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, and Moe Wagner can all help cover for his looming absence, while Tristan da Silva will have all the minutes he can handle.