The Arizona Cardinals waved goodbye to Kyler Murray as he landed with the Minnesota Vikings. But that leaves new head coach Mike LaFleur without a starting quarterback, and Kendrick Bourne wondering who'll feed him the ball.

Don't expect the wideout to lose confidence in his head coach, though.

Bourne spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since his Cardinals signing. He holds the utmost belief in his head coach.

“I trust you Mike (LaFleur). I don't care if you don't have a quarterback. And I don't care if you don't have an O-line. I trust you and I know what you're gonna build,” Bourne sent to his head coach during his presser.

Who's the current favorite for Cardinals QB1 under Mike LaFleur

Bourne reunites with his former San Francisco 49ers wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Cards fans will expect a mix of the 49ers' zone read offense LaFleur experienced under Kyle Shanahan. Although LaFleur spent the last few years working under Sean McVay, getting his chance to absorb his vaunted Los Angeles Rams offense.

But who's the current favorite for QB1 duties post Murray?

Now that Murray is settling with the Vikings, LaFleur can take a deep evaluation of who he's bringing in. Arizona added savvy veteran Gardner Minshew via NFL Free Agency. But he's not the projected starter despite having extensive experience on that front.

Jacoby Brissett is the frontrunner as Arizona opted to bring him back for this regime. But AZ could even pivot to the NFL Draft and see if either Ty Simpson or Garrett Nussmeier drops to them in the second round.