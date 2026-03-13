Reed Blankenship's journey is among the most inspiring ones in the NFL in recent years.

He came out of Middle Tennessee State, a largely unknown program, in 2022. He went undrafted and had to battle for a roster spot with the Philadelphia Eagles. He steadily became a key member of the Eagles, helping them win the Super Bowl in 2025.

Blankenship recently signed with the Houston Texans on a three-year deal worth $24.75, including $16.5 million guaranteed. It is his biggest salary yet, a testament to the safety's hard work and relentless desire.

While he admitted on “Exciting Mics” that he is leaving Philadelphia with a heavy heart, he said he cannot pass up the better opportunity offered to him in Houston.

“Your boy is flying the nest. I would say, unfortunately. But fortunately, this is life-changing for me. All grown up. Obviously, we can get into the nitty-gritty here, but it was huge. I had never been in a situation like that, obviously. Honestly, I guess that’s probably what it felt like getting drafted, I would assume,” said Blankenship.

The 27-year-old Blankenship, who grew up in Alabama, knew the value of having a work ethic early on. Their blue-collar background instilled in him the mindset that everything is earned, not given.

His rookie contract was worth only $2.56 million for three years. But he never complained. He just kept his head down and did his job. Until the Texans expressed their interest in him.

“I felt like I was wanted, and I never really had that in my whole career. When Houston started calling, it really felt like they wanted to take a shot on me, to take a chance on me,” added Blankenship.

His story is not exactly new. There have been countless others like him in the past. But really, it never gets old.