Jerry Jones isn’t just talking the talk this offseason; he’s practically betting the house on a defensive resurgence. After a 2025 season that saw the Dallas Cowboys' defense crumble in key moments, the flamboyant owner made it clear to reporters on Friday that he expects a massive turnaround as the 2026 campaign approaches.

“I feel very good about it,” Jones told reporters regarding the state of the defense following the initial wave of free agency. “We have nowhere but up to go on defense. That's not anyone's fault at all. But we're going to almost assuredly be much better.”

If you want a snapshot of the frustration, look no further than the box score from their season-opening 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Dallas defense struggled to keep Jalen Hurts in the pocket, allowing the dual-threat quarterback to scramble for 62 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Philadelphia dominated the clock for nearly 35 minutes, leaving the Cowboys' offense with little room to find a rhythm. It was a clear sign that the defense, now operating without the presence of superstar Micah Parsons, who led the league in pressures for the Green Bay Packers in 2025, needed a major infusion of talent and discipline.

Despite the struggles, Jones is doubling down on the current trajectory. While the team hasn't landed a “white whale” like Maxx Crosby yet, Jones hinted that he isn't finished tweaking the roster. There is even buzz around moving defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa to free up capital for more aggressive upgrades. Jones also expressed confidence that the offense will take a step forward, noting that the combination of both units improving should lead to a much better feeling come December.

The goal is simple: avoid the late-season collapse that has haunted Dallas. By focusing on defensive stability, the Cowboys hope to provide Dak Prescott with the support needed to finally make a deep playoff run.