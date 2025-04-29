Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard is making headlines again, this time by turning his recruiting focus to Europe. The Rebels have landed the commitment of French standout Ilias Kamardine, a rising guard with international experience and strong potential. This move reflects Beard’s growing ambition to elevate Ole Miss basketball by bringing in fresh, global talent.

Kamardine, a 6-foot-5 combo guard from Marseille, France, has been steadily building his resume overseas. After signing professionally with JDA Dijon in 2022, the 20-year-old gained valuable experience during loan spells with ALM Évreux and Vichy-Clermont in France’s Pro B league. He made a strong impact during the 2024 Pro B Leaders Cup, helping Vichy-Clermont win the title. A year earlier, he played a key role in France’s U20 European Championship victory, earning MVP honors as the team captured gold.

What makes Kamardine a good fit for Beard’s system is his versatility and high energy. He can create shots off the dribble, score from midrange, and shows promise as a playmaker. While his 3-point shooting could be more consistent and his defensive focus still needs work, his athleticism and creativity stand out. Ole Miss has leaned heavily on dynamic guard play in recent years, and Kamardine fits the mold of the multi-skilled backcourt players Beard prefers.

Since arriving in Oxford, Beard has already changed the direction of the program. Under his leadership, Ole Miss reached the Sweet Sixteen for the first time since 2001. Known for blending strong defense with an up-tempo offense, Beard looks for smart, physical guards who can both score and defend multiple positions. Kamardine has already proven himself against experienced professionals in Europe, making him a promising addition.

Recruiting Kamardine would also show Ole Miss’s willingness to explore new talent pipelines. Beard’s focus on international scouting could give the Rebels an edge, especially with players like Kamardine, who might be overlooked by other high-major programs. Now part of the SEC, Kamardine has the tools to become a key contributor on both ends of the floor and help raise the program’s ceiling even further.