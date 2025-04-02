With the college basketball season coming to a close, there has been a lot of coaching shakeup in recent weeks. Maryland head coach Kevin Willard left the Terrapins shortly after their season ended in the Sweet 16, and Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams has been hired as his replacement. The Aggies now need a new head coach, and they expressed interest in Ole Miss basketball head coach Chris Beard. Beard will be staying put in Oxford, however.

“NEW: Chris Beard is staying at Ole Miss despite being a top candidate for the Texas A&M head coach opening, @PeteNakos_ reports,” On3 said in a post.

It sounds like Chris Beard did flirt with the Texas A&M job. Ole Miss will be increasing his salary and NIL funds to keep him with the Rebels.

“Ole Miss has offered Chris Beard a significant boost in salary and NIL, sources have told @On3sports,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

The Texas A&M basketball team worked hard to sway Beard away from the Ole Miss basketball team, but they weren't able to do enough.

“A&M basketball doesn’t scare places typically,” a report from On3 said before Beard made his final decision. “… That ties in with everything I’ve heard the last few days. When Jeff Goodman says, ‘Chris Beard will be a target.’ He is the target, in my opinion. For now. Doesn’t mean you’re going to get him. I will say, I think for anyone wondering, I said this before, I said it yesterday and I will say it now, they are going all out.”

While this didn't end up working out for Texas A&M, it is still a good sign that the athletic department is willing to go to extremes to make sure that the basketball program is in good hands.

“If you want to know what commitment to basketball looks like, they’re making a commitment in going after this hire the way they are,” the report continued. “If he stays in Oxford, it will be costly for them. And it certainly won’t be for lack of trying.”

Texas A&M went all out to get Chris Beard, but to no avail. Beard just wrapped up his second season with the Rebels, and it went well. He took Ole Miss to the Sweet 16, and the Rebels were close to knocking off two-seed Michigan State for a spot in the Elite 8. Beard has had a lot of success in his head coaching career, and the future looks bright for Ole Miss with him at the helm.

As for the Aggies, the search goes on. Texas A&M didn't land their main target, and they will have to work quickly to make sure that they land the best possible candidate.