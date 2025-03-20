Providence basketball star Bryce Hopkins appears to be on the move after a challenging year with the Friars. The forward was limited to three games this past season as he dealt with nagging knee injuries. Hopkins was the face of this Big East program until an ACL tear in January 2024 started this trend of serious health setbacks. Head coach Kim English's program has largely struggled since Bryce's absence and is coming off its worst season in more than a decade.

Hopkins' decision, however, comes with an eye-opening update. According to National Basketball Reporter for On3Sports Joe Tipton, the senior is entering the portal with a “do not contact” tag. That update means Hopkins likely already has the place he intends to transfer to in mind.

Kim English and company will look to rebound from a discouring 2024-25 season

Hopkins previously played for the University of Kentucky before transferring to Providence after one year. The former four-star recruit went on to have a phenomenal sophomore season under then-head coach Ed Cooley. Hopkins was named First-team All-Big East, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds. The Downers Grove, Illinois native subsequently stayed with the Friars and new head coach Kim English and was putting up similar numbers until his ACL tear.

Despite the spell of injuries, plenty of programs will want to sign the 6'7 forward in the transfer portal. Big East rivals like Georgetown and St. John's come to mind, or a school closer to home for Hopkins, like Illinois, could be possible. Regardless, all fans will want to see a talented player like Bryce finally back and healthy next season.

Providence basketball will surely be active in the transfer portal as it looks to regroup from a poor overall season. Even Kim English publicly acknowledged the step back the program took in his second year. The Friars finished the season 12-20 overall and 6-14 in Big East play. This group severely missed Hopkins as well as 2024 first-round pick Devin Carter.

Despite the difficult year, Kim English needs to be given more time to rebuild this program. The 36-year-old is relatively new to being a head coach at this level and is working on finding the right personnel to fit his system. Significant changes will be made with the roster this offseason, and English's ability to recruit in the transfer portal will be tested. This is where Providence's leader needs to prove himself and show that this program is heading in the right direction. If that progress is made, English should only get better from here on out.