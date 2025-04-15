The Purdue Boilermakers fell short of their goal to top the field in the 2025 NCAA Tournament, but they just received a major boost to their chances to have a better overall showing in the 2025-26 season. That's after point guard Braden Smith decided to stay in college and continue his career with Purdue basketball.

Smith shared his decision with a post on his official Instagram account.

“Running it back one last time,” Smith's statement read. “Purdue has given me everything: Memories, challenges, growth, and a family. There's still more to prove, more to accomplish, and more moments to create with my brothers.

“Much love to my guys and Boiler Nation! Let's make this next year unforgettable!”

Smith's announcement garnered lots of reactions as well.

“Another year of Peaky B 👏,” said an Instagram user.

“Happiest day of my life,” another Purdue basketball fan commented.

Via a different commenter: “we can all breathe now”

“Just bought my final four tickets. Boiler Up!!!” chimed in a fan.

“I CANNOT wait for next season!!” an excited fan exclaimed.

Smith has been a vital part of Purdue basketball, especially in the last two seasons. During his sophomore and junior years with the Boilermakers, Smith averaged 12.0 and 15.8 points per game, respectively. With Smith coming back, Matt Painter's program is assured of at least one excellent floor stretcher. Smith is a career 39.4 percent shooter from behind the floor. In his sophomore season, Smith shot 43.1 percent from deep before knocking down 38.1 percent of his 3-point attempts in the 2024-25 campaign.

In the recently concluded season, Smith was named a consensus first-team All-American. He also won the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year to sustain Purdue basketball's streak of three consecutive years with a player from its program earning that honor. Zach Edey, who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA, won the award in two straight years before Smith extended the said streak.

In one of his best games last season, Smith went off for 34 points on 12-for-22 shooting with six 3-pointers and 12 assists in an 83-64 non-conference win over the Toledo Rockets. He also had 31 points and five 3-pointers while shooting 11-for-15 shooting from the floor in a 90-81 Purdue victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.