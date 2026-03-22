The New York Yankees are headed into 2026 with championship aspirations once again. They have stocked up on pitching depth to get through some early-season injuries, but won't be bringing everyone to start. Yankees manager Aaron Boone says the Opening Day roster will feature a 4-man starting pitching rotation.

“The Yankees will begin the season with a 4-man rotation. Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers — in that order. They are discussing what that means for Luis Gil (possibly stay back to continue starting),” MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported.

Hoch says in his report that 2024 Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is the odd man out for now. He could remain in Florida to continue his growth as a starting pitcher before joining the team. Considering the number of off-days the Yankees have early in the season, bringing four starters keeps everyone on schedule.

Max Fried will start Opening Day for the Yankees for the second consecutive season. With the off-day after Opening Day against the San Francisco Giants and one before a mid-week set against the Seattle Mariners, Fried will be at full rest for the fourth game of the season.

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Keeping Gil in Florida for the first two series keeps everyone fresh as April begins. Assuming all goes to plan, Gil could join the team when they get to New York on April 3. A bullpen arm with minor-league options would be sent down to clear the roster spot.

Both Gil and new acquisition Ryan Weathers struggled for portions of spring training. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon are still recovering, and the Yankees may not get anything from Clarke Schmidt this year. So both of those hard-throwing youngsters need to step up early and often to secure a division title.

The Yankees and Giants open the MLB season on Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern.