Miami basketball had their NCAA tournament cut short in the second round after losing to Purdue 79-69. It was a good first half for Miami as they went into halftime with the lead, but things changed when they got back on the court. The second half was a complete 180 for Miami, and they were outscored 41-29.

Though Miami fell, the bright spot of their team was Shelton Henderson, who finished the game with a team-high 18 points and eight rebounds, and tied the team-high with four assists.

After the game, Purdue head coach Matt Painter spoke highly of Henderson and sees a bright future for him.

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“He's great man. We had him in USA Basketball. He's a stud. He can play for the football team and basketball team, he just runs through people. We always talk about having a strong chest, and taking it, and he just pushed everybody back. He's a good player, he's an NBA player, he can rebound the basketball, he can defend, he can drive the basketball, but he was fabulous.” Painter said.

There's no doubt that Henderson has the skills that will translate to the next level, and it will be exciting to see what he can do at that level.

As of now, Henderson is probably still trying to process the loss Miami just took, and he did all he could to try to get them to advance to the Sweet 16. As for Purdue, they'll be advancing to their third straight Sweet 16, and they'll be hoping to make a deep run to the championship.