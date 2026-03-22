With the Toronto Blue Jays wrapping up spring training to prepare for the 2026 season, the team comes into the start of the campaign with a hunger to finish the job from last season. As the Blue Jays look to win the 2026 World Series, as they were one game away from doing so last go-around, pitcher Dylan Cease predicts what the atmosphere will be like for the beginning of the season and especially his first start of the year.

The veteran pitcher has played seven seasons in the MLB, the first five being with the Chicago White Sox and the last two with the San Diego Padres. As he signed with Toronto on a blockbuster $210 million deal in the offseason, he's looking to be a star in the team's rotation, expecting his first start to have a “party atmosphere.”

“I feel like it has a house music vibe, a party atmosphere… I’m looking forward to the next decade there,” Cease said, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic.

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Last season with the Padres, he would pitch a 4.55 ERA to go along with 215 strikeouts and an 8-12 record in 32 games, looking to further improve in his first season with the Blue Jays. Even with the injuries to such Toronto pitchers as Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage, the Blue Jays' rotation will consist of Cease, Max Scherzer, Kevin Gausman, Eric Lauer, and Cody Ponce.

Still boasting an effective starting rotation and a lineup that got them to the World Series last season and won the AL East, the team looks to do it again in 2026, though the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox have something to say about that. At any rate, the Blue Jays' Opening Day is on Thursday against the Athletics, with Cease starting on Friday.