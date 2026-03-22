The San Jose Sharks had been skating well this season, but are getting some tough injury news. San Jose star Tyler Toffoli could miss extended time after getting injured in a recent game, per NHL.com.

“San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said he is unsure if Toffoli will travel on a three-game road trip that begins at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday,” the outlet reported.

This is tough news for the Sharks. San Jose has dropped four games in a row, and looking for offense. Toffoli got hurt in the team's recent loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

This season, Toffoli has 44 points in 67 games. He is tied for third on the team in points. Toffoli helps Sharks star Macklin Celebrini carry the San Jose offense.

The Sharks have a 32-30-6 record on the campaign.

Frustration is mounting for the Sharks

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San Jose has had a rough last few years on the ice. This season, things appeared to be trending in the right direction. The Sharks were in good position just a few weeks ago to make a postseason appearance, led by Celebrini's memorable campaign.

Things are now headed in the wrong direction. San Jose has just three victories in their last 10 games. The Sharks have to start winning games, and the loss of Toffoli makes things more difficult.

Injuries are piling up for this club. San Jose forward Ryan Reaves also was hurt during the team's last loss, to the Philadelphia Flyers. Reaves appeared to suffer a bad finger injury after getting into a fight during the game.

“He’s one of those guys, he leads on the ice, he leads off the ice, he leads on the bench,” Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro said about Reaves, per The Athletic. “I’m kind of getting emotional about it, to be honest. He’s one of those guys that is willing to do whatever for the team, even if that means staying on the bench and he’s not going out there. He’s pumping us up, leading all the time.”

The Sharks start their road trip on Tuesday, with a clash against the Nashville Predators.