It did not come easily, but Purdue is back on another win streak after collecting a 68-64 win over Oregon on Saturday. Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer knows his team “got lucky” to escape with the victory, which he knows will not fly down the stretch.

Despite leading Purdue with a team-high 18 points, Loyer was visibly upset after the game. Loyer, who hit a clutch three-pointer with 51 seconds remaining to give the Boilermakers the lead, admitted that his team has to “be better” if they want to keep winning.

“Just got lucky a couple went down, but we just got to be better,” Loyer said in his post-game interview.

Loyer was most critical of Purdue's defense, despite holding Oregon to just 64 points. The senior said he expects “more energy” from his team throughout the game against the “better teams” it will be facing over the next week.

“More energy. Whether we get a stop or whether we don't we got to go to the next play. Obviously, better teams coming up — we got to be better.”

Article Continues Below

"Just got lucky a couple went down, but we got to be better." Fletcher Loyer says Purdue has to be better against the tough teams coming up on their schedule. pic.twitter.com/E7So0JdqHb — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 7, 2026

Purdue did not look good as a team, but Loyer backed up a strong performance against Maryland with another big game. After averaging just 9.8 points while shooting 35 percent from the floor in January, Loyer has rebounded with 29 points against the Terrapins and an efficient 18 against the Ducks.

Purdue got the win in the end, regardless of how it looked. The win was their second consecutive after dropping three straight to UCLA, Indiana and Illinois.

The Boilermakers improved to 19-4 with the win, including 9-3 in the Big Ten. They are currently tied with Michigan State for fourth in the conference, which gives the top four seeds first- and second-round byes in the postseason tournament.